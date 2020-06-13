IT sector braces for several disruptions in a post Covid-19 world

The Covid-19 pandemic may well become a ‘black swan’ moment for the IT outsourcing services industry, bringing in many fundamental changes in the sector over the next few months. Starting from the delivery model to contract specifications to accelerated adoption of specific technologies, the pandemic is prompting the stakeholders to tweak their established practices in multiple ways.

According to industry watchers, while the existing delivery model is likely to have more remote working component in the future, clients are expected renegotiate on deal pricing asking to have those more outcome-based pricing model than the fixed prices.

“The major change will be in the nature of outsourcing deals which will shift more rapidly towards digital (services). There will also be a shift towards more risk and reward sharing in the contractual terms where customers will expect vendors to put the money where their mouth is,” said Hansa Iyengar, Principal Analyst for Digital Enterprise Services at global consultancy firm Omdia.

Currently, most big IT services firms draw around 50 per cent their revenues from fixed-price contracts. While the share of fixed price contracts for HCL Technologies and Wipro have been more than 60 per cent, Infosys derives over 50 per cent of its total revenues share from such projects.





ALSO READ: UP loosens Covid Care Fund purse strings for cash support to migrants

The pandemic has shown that remote working is possible without any productivity loss, said Krish Shankar, executive vice president and group human resource head at Infosys. “The future of work will be hybrid (mix of remote working with work from office). This will expand the talent pool for the industry,” he added.

Experts said that once hybrid model of work (work from office as well as from home) is adopted, this will lead to cost saving for the IT firms bringing down their spending on real estate.

The adoption of higher degree of remote working model is also expected to alter the offshore-onshore delivery capabilities for the IT players. “IT services players are now having a relook at whether they need to maintain staffers in all geographies where they operate when work can be done remotely,” said Pareekh Jain, an IT outsourcing advisor and founder of Pareekh Consulting adding that offshoring is likely to see a spurt in the post COVID world. Currently, offshore- onshore mix for most of the IT services firms stand at 80:20 wherein majority of the works are done from offshore locations like India.

ALSO READ: Frozen, packaged, branded parota not eaten by poor; Govt justifies 18% GST

The Covid-19 outbreak is also expected to bring in changes to the business continuity plans by IT services vendors in the outsourcing contracts. Presently, business continuity plans of IT firms only take into consideration possible regional disruptions, but a global catastrophe like Covid-19 pandemic will force to inculcate minute details of contingency plans.

“In post Covid world, IT vendors are expected to introduce clauses which will allow them to operate in WFH mode without the consent clauses in case such events recur. Also, more specific force majeure clause is likely to be part of the contract in future,” said V Balakrishnan, chairman of Exfinity Venture Partners who is also a former CFO and board member at Infosys.

In terms of business, the pandemic is expected to give a push to the adoption of higher degree of digitalisation in almost all sectors and accelerate migration to Cloud. According to Peter Bendor-Samuel, founder and CEO of outsourcing advisory firm Everest Group, this is expected to benefit larger such as TCS and HCL Technologies, than smaller firms.