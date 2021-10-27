ITC consolidated PAT rises 10.09% to Rs 3,763.73 crore in September quarter

Cigarette-to-hotels major, ITC, reported a 10.09 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 3,763.73 in the September quarter of FY22, led by a recovery across segments. It was at Rs 3,418.69 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenues from operations were at Rs 14,844.38 crore, up by 12.90 per cent from Rs 13,147.81 crore in the same period last year.

Sequentially, too, revenues and profits were higher. In the June quarter, revenues from operations were at Rs 14,240.76 crore and PAT was at Rs 3343.44 crore.

The company said that there was a strong pick-up across all operating segments after severe disruptions in Q1.

Segment revenues in cigarettes saw a rebound with revenues at Rs 6,219.84 crore compared to Rs 5,627.67 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 5,802.67 crore in the previous quarter.

said that cigarette volumes witnessed a smart recovery with exit volumes at near pre-Covid levels.

Non-cigarettes FMCG revenues were higher at Rs 4,043.83 crore compared to Rs 3,930.63 crore in the same period last year, which was a high base quarter led by an exceptional surge in sales. Revenues from the segment in the previous quarter had stood at Rs 3,731.40 crore.

Revenues from agri business were lower at Rs 2,823.07 crore compared to Rs 3,040.85 crore a year ago and Rs 4,109.82 crore in the previous quarter.

However, pre-tax profits from the business were at Rs 298.18 crore, higher than Rs 270.27 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 195.04 crore in the previous quarter.

Pre-tax profits from cigarettes were at Rs 3,762 crore compared to Rs 3,409.20 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 3,462.91 crore in the previous quarter. Non-cigarettes FMCG business pre-tax profits were at Rs 275.93 crore compared to 282.85 crore in the same period last year.

said that a sharp escalation in input costs was offset largely through focused management actions, premiumisation, judicious pricing actions, fiscal incentives and favourable business mix.

The company has also seen a sharp rebound in out-of-home consumption on the back of improved mobility, though at-home consumption has moderated.





Hotels staged a recovery with revenues at Rs 311.04 crore compared to Rs 87.73 crore in the year-ago period. In the June quarter, it was at Rs 133.67 crore. Paperboards, paper & packaging revenues were at Rs 1,829.72 crore compared to 1,458.67 crore a year ago and Rs 1,582.65 crore in the previous quarter.

Hotels narrowed losses to Rs 49.48 crore compared to loss of Rs 193.97 crore in the year-ago period. In the previous quarter it was at Rs 159.61 crore.

said that hotels saw a smart sequential recovery and revenues were back to Q4FY21 levels. With easing of travel restrictions imposed during the second wave, domestic leisure segment and staycations witnessed an uptick during the quarter, the company added.