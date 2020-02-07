ITC eyes expansion of its chocolate segment, looks to offer unique variants

Expanding the reach of its chocolate division, food-to-hospitality major ITC is laying the ground to go national by expanding into smaller cities.

The company’s chocolate products, which were launched in 2016, are available only in six cities — Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad. “We are the top players in all the categories that we have entered. Our ambition is to put ourselves in that position in chocolates segment too over the next decade,” said Anuj Rustagi, chief operating officer (chocolates, confectionery, coffee & new categories), food ...