ITC Hotel's integrated app for bookings, takeaways, loyalty membership

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

ITC Hotel Group has launched an all-in-one integrated app through which guests will be able to access services like room reservations, restaurant reservations, food delivery and takeaway, loyalty membership essentials, among other things, across ITC Hotels, Welcomhotels and select Fortune Hotels.
The ITC Hotels App enables guests to book their stay at over 55 hotels and resorts through a simple process giving them access to the best rates. Club ITC members can also save up to 10 per cent on room reservations through Club ITC exclusive member rates and earn and redeem Club ITC Green Points for their stays booked directly.

First Published: Wed, February 09 2022. 19:09 IST

