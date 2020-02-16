JUST IN
Without Voda Idea, Vodafone Group will become smaller than Airtel and Jio
ITC Hotels has an aggressive growth strategy in place: ITC's Nakul Anand

ITC Hotels offers comprehensive hospitality solutions through more than 100 hotels in over 70 destinations in the country

Ishita Ayan Dutt 

Amid a slowdown, ITC's hotel segment has recorded a 40 per cent increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, or Ebitda, in the third quarter of financial year 2020, and a 34 per cent rise in the nine months ended December 2019.

Nakul Anand, executive director of ITC, tells Ishita Ayan Dutt that ITC Hotels has adopted an asset-right strategy, and in the next few years more than 75 per cent of the hotels that are added will be managed properties. Edited excerpts: How would the asset right strategy help ITC expand more rapidly? With more than a 100 ...

First Published: Sun, February 16 2020. 23:02 IST

