ITC Hotels has an aggressive growth strategy in place: ITC's Nakul Anand

Amid a slowdown, ITC's hotel segment has recorded a 40 per cent increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, or Ebitda, in the third quarter of financial year 2020, and a 34 per cent rise in the nine months ended December 2019.

Nakul Anand, executive director of ITC, tells Ishita Ayan Dutt that ITC Hotels has adopted an asset-right strategy, and in the next few years more than 75 per cent of the hotels that are added will be managed properties. Edited excerpts: How would the asset right strategy help ITC expand more rapidly? With more than a 100 ...