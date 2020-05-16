ITC launches Savlon hand sanitiser sachets at half a Rupee each

has launched its Savlon brand of hand sanitisers in a sachet format priced at half a Rupee and meant for single use. According to the company, this price point and the format makes it the most economic hand sanitiser available globally.

Sameer Satpathy, chief executive of personal care products business division at Limited said, “We are amidst an unprecedented global health crisis and it is imperative to accelerate our efforts in introducing innovative solutions to help fight the pandemic. Precautionary measures of personal hygiene have today become a household need besides social distancing, to contain the spread of this contagion. The launch of probably the World’s most economically priced hand sanitizer in a sachet format is an endeavour to ensure wide access to hand hygiene.”

Organisations like WHO and UNICEF estimate that globally 3 billion people lack hand hygiene facilities at home. This is even more critical when stepping out for work especially in low- or middle-income households.

The Savlon sanitiser in a sachet format, which has been developed with the help of global leaders like Givaudan, is almost as cost-effective as a hand wash, the company stated.

has been focussing on the santisers business in wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. It has repurposed its perfume producing facility to produce an additional 1,25,000 litres of hand sanitisers, launched new products like Savlon Hexa - an advanced hand sanitiser, and Zero Contact Surface Disinfectant Spray - which kills a wide range of viruses, bacterial molds and fungi on frequently touched areas with just a spray.

The brand has also partnered with various state governments to ensure availability of Savlon products.