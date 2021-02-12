ITC share price falls 4% after weak December quarter results

Shares of dropped 4 per cent on Friday, a day after it reported an 11.4 per cent drop in its year-on-year consolidated profit for the quarter ended December 2020.

The stock ended Friday at Rs 217, a decline of 4 per cent—most since December 21. Shares of the company had rallied more than 40 per cent since November. During the same period, the Sensex has gained 30 per cent.

“The overall result is okay from the revenue point of view. but operating profit margins continue to cast a shadow. The hotel segment is likely to be the biggest drag on profitability. The business sucked 2 per cent of operating profit generated by all other businesses in 3QFY21,” said a note by IDBI Capital.

The negative reaction to the stock comes even as most brokerages have a ‘buy’ rating on the stock.

“ offers a good combination of inexpensive valuations (cigarettes business trading at 9 times price-to-earnings); healthy dividend yield (of 4 per cent), and the promise of solid long-term growth in FMCG,” said a note by Kotak Institutional Equities. The raised its price target for the stock to Rs 265 from Rs 255 earlier.

Axis Capital also raised the price target to Rs 260 from Rs 250 earlier.

In its note, Axis Capital said ITC's cigarette volumes are recovering well, and FMCG continues to see a structural uptick in revenue and margin.

"A favourable and a rare combination of low volume base and benign taxation in FY22 bodes well for an accelerated cigarette volume recovery; inexpensive valuation and robust dividend yield lend additional comfort. Raise our earnings per share estimates marginally by 1-2 per cent to bake in better recovery in cigarette business and lower losses in hotels business."

Further, analysts the demand for hygiene and essentials products, including atta and biscuits, is expected to normalise in the coming quarters.

Improving penetration of key categories recovery in out-of-consumption categories, and strong traction to new launches would help the non-cigarette FMCG business to maintain double-digit revenue growth in the coming quarters.

Margin expansion of the non-cigarette FMCG business would sustain with scale-up in revenue of products and better revenue mix, say analysts

Moreover, the receding virus scare and improving mobility, and pent-up demand would help the hotel business to post a strong performance in the coming financial year, analysts said.

Analysts, however, warned investors that any slowdown in consumer demand and taxation on tobacco products are key risks to earnings.