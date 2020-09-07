ITC weighs 'alternate structure' for hotels business for value creation

Diversified conglomerate, ITC, is open to examining an “alternate structure” for its hotels business.

Addressing questions on the company’s plans for restructuring, Chairman, Sanjiv Puri, said at a media interaction, "We have a focus on asset right strategy and we will look at some alternate structuring vehicles for value creation." However, Puri clarified, it was under examination.

In 2004, approved amalgamation of its subsidiaries Hotels and Ansal Hotels with itself. It is not clear whether an alternate structure would mean a demerger of the hotels business.

Explaining ITC’s philosophy behind diversification, Puri said the idea was to align market opportunities with internal capabilities.

"At this moment, there are some businesses like hotels, which were an earlier diversification, which have come to a stage and have a strategic focus and makes it possible for alternate structuring," Puri said.

“What it will be, and how it will be done, at this point in time, it’s only an area that has been flagged off,” he added.

Puri also said that there were many smaller pieces in the portfolio that required support from institutional strengths, and that’s why they structured the way they were.

“Nothing is cast in stone forever. We have to look at what will unlock maximum value for stakeholders,” Puri said.

ALSO READ: IT firms look to change employee pyramid increase fresher intake

As far as hotels are concerned, ITC adopted an asset right strategy in the recent past, and currently of 10,000 rooms, 5,300 were managed. About 4,000 rooms were under construction of which 3,000 were in the managed segment.

Nakul Anand, executive director, ITC, overseeing the hospitality business, said, by the end of this phase, out of 14,000 rooms, more than 8,600 would be in the managed segment.

Anand explained that this would complete ITC’s spread. In the last 4 to 5 years, ITC was focused on creating properties which would be completed over the next year.

While some diversifications are showing growth, some that have not, like the lifestyle business, have been restructured.

Puri said, the lifestyle retailing business had not kept up in line with expectations.

“We decided, the first step was to restructure it,” he said. Last year, ITC sold menswear brand, John Players, to Reliance Retail.

On the lifestyle retailing business, Puri said, currently very few stores were open. “Unless we have a specific idea on how we can win in this segment, we are not going to expand it or grow it. It may even shrink more than what it is right now,” he said.

However, in the non-cigarettes portfolio, the FMCG segment, particularly the essentials segment, has been growing in the wake of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Capacity utilisation in the essentials segment is high, he said, adding there was fair amount of buoyancy in the segment.

As far as consumer trends are concerned, there is a propensity for larger packs. On the rural side, however, there is demand for smaller packs. Puri is expecting an uptick in demand in the festive season.

ITC, which straddles in different business segments, is seeing progressive normalisation in the unlock phase. In paperboards and packaging, capacity utilisation is at 90-95 per cent. However, localised lockdowns caused some disruptions in cigarettes, in July and August.