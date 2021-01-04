Jain Housing raises Rs 175 crore from Apollo Global and Nippon Life

-
ALSO READ
Bengaluru 26th fastest-growing residential market globally in Q2: Report
Residential property launches back on track as consumer sentiment improves
Residential unit sales at 10-yr low in H1; office vacancy rate at 4-yr high
Low demand, high construction costs may derail Gujarat's skyscraper dreams
Banking on Budget: Stage set for transition from revive to thrive
-
Jain Housing has received funding of about Rs 175 crore from two global financial institutions, Nippon Life Asset management Ltd of Japan and Apollo Global Management of US, which it will use to reduce its existing debts.
Jain Housing has been in the business of constructing residential apartments and complexes for over 33 years.
In the past three decades, the company has delivered 185 projects in the south. It currently has 20 under-construction projects worth about Rs 4,000 crore at Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Kochi, Bengaluru and Tirupur.
"In the past, the company managed to obtain about Rs 5,150 crore from various domestic and global financial institutions such as GIC sovereign wealth fund-Singapore, Xander finance and so on,” said Sreyansh Mehta, Joint Managing Director, who was in the forefront on the current deal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU