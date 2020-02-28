Jeff Bezos teams up with Narayana Murthy to enter India's food delivery biz

Amazon is all set to start its food delivery business in India from Bengaluru next month, says a report in The Economic Times.

The launch of the service, which would be offered as part of either Amazon’s Prime Now or Amazon Fresh platform, could happen as soon as next month. With this, Amazon will take on estabished players such as and

Executives at two restaurants, who did not want to be named, confirmed that Prione Business Services, a joint venture between Infosys cofounder NR Narayana Murthy’s Catamaran Ventures and Amazon India, has been signing contracts with brands to list on Amazon, offering 10-15% commissions, the report said.

The report points out the e-commerce giant had already started pilot testing its service in select parts of Bengaluru, and by March, it will be rolling out to other parts of the country, says a report in Dainik Bhaskar

Amazon’s entry into the food delivery market would create new challenges for Prosus Ventures -backed Swiggy, and Zomato, a 10-year-old startup that acquired Uber’s Eats business in India for about $180 million in January.

Amazon's entry in the food delivery business comes at a time when and have started cutting back on discounts.

Last month, Bezos told the audience at an Amazon event in New Delhi that the company plans to invest $1 billion in India.