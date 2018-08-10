JUST IN
Business Standard

Jet Airways board defers Q1 results as audit committee refuses approval

Audit Committee did not recommend the said financial results to the board for its approval

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Jet Airways
(Photo courtesy: Jet Airways)

Jet Airways on Thursday said that its board has deferred the consideration of unedited financial results for the first quarter of the current financial year 2018-19.

"...Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held today (Thursday), deferred the matter of consideration of the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2018," the airline said in a late evening BSE filing.

"It may be noted that the Audit Committee did not recommend the said financial results to the board for its approval, pending closure of certain matters," it added.
First Published: Fri, August 10 2018. 07:11 IST

