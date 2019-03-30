Jet Airways clears pending December salary, pilots say not enough

has cleared pending December salaries on Saturday but this failed to impress pilots who plan to stop flying from Monday. The pilots union has called for a meeting on Sunday to decide further steps.

The airline has not paid full salaries of January and February to its pilots, engineers and senior management. Only 12.5 per cent of December salary was paid and on Saturday the airline credited the remaining 87.5 per cent. There is still a salary backlog of three months ( January-March) with respect to these sections of employees.

"The board of directors and the management team are working as fast as possible to implement the resolution plan agreed with the consortium of Indian lenders to quickly restore the much-needed stability to our operations and build a sustainable future for the airline. These are complex processes and it has taken longer than we had expected and as such we are only able to remit your remaining salary for December 2018," chief executive officer said in an email to staff.





ALSO READ: Rescue deal is no panacea for struggling Jet Airways

On Monday airline chairman and his wife Anita resigned from the board and lenders agreed to provide Rs 1500 crore in emergency funding as a part of the resolution plan.

"We realise that this remittance does not lift the financial hardship that each of you are facing and we do not take your sacrifices for granted. We continue to work on additional funding on an urgent basis and shall advise you about the release of the remaining salary arrears as the funds come in," Dube added.



ALSO READ: Members of JetPrivilege should avoid panic spending of air miles: Expert

The pilots union, however, is not happy with the payout and has decided to continue with its call for no flying.

"There will be no flying provided company pays us substantial salaries and a road map," National Aviators Guild, the pilots union, said in a message to its members.

On Friday around 200 pilots individually wrote to Dube threatening to go on a leave of absence and warning of legal action for non-payment of dues. Similarly, the engineers too threatened to stop work if salaries were not paid.