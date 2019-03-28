Jet Airways defaults on $140 mn loan; cites temporary liquidity constraints

has defaulted in repaying a $140 million loan to Bank.

The airline informed the that the payment of external commercial borrowing due on Thursday was delayed due to temporary constraints and that it was in talks with the bank to resolve the issue.

The first repayment tranche of $31 million was due on March 11 and the second instalment of $109 million due today. The airline has failed to pay both the tranches.

The default comes three days after a change in guard at the airline and lenders' commitment to providing Rs 1500 crore in an emergency loan to tide over the financial crisis.

The loan deal was signed between Jet and in January 2014. The $140-million loan was drawn for five years with bullet repayment obligations at the end of the fifth year. The loan was guaranteed by Etihad Airways which now owns 12 per cent in Jet.

Jet, in a letter to on March 11, had said that it is going through a severe crunch and is working on a bank-led resolution plan for its revival. The plan, it has told the bank, is in the final stages of seeking regulatory and corporate approvals and, pending these approvals, “the company is unable to repay tranche A of $31 million” to the bank.