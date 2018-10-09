Jet Airways delays Sept salaries of pilots, engineers, senior management

is once again delaying salaries of its pilots, engineers and senior management.

The airline has paid 25 per cent of the August salary that was due on 9th October but informed them that the September salary would be delayed.

"Owing to unprecedented circumstances, including the continuing rise in the price of brent fuel and the appreciation of the US dollar, there will be a delay in the payment of the September 2018 payroll," the airline's chief people officer Rahul Taneja wrote in an email to employees. No date was specified for the disbursal of salaries for September and the email said the company would try to clear the payments at the earliest.

Jet Airways, which has posted huge losses in successive quarters, announced last month that it would pay pilots, engineers and senior management in two equal installments. However, the full payment of August salaries was delayed till October.



The last part, amounting to 25 per cent, was disbursed on Tuesday.