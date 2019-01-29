Jet Airways forced to ground three planes on lease rental default

Crisis-ridden was Tuesday forced to ground three of its Boeing 737 planes due to non-payment of lease rentals, leading to cancellation of around 20 domestic flights, according to sources.

With three more planes taken out of operations, the number of aircraft on ground due to non-payment of lease rentals by the carrier now stand at six in the last two days, the source added.

" has defaulted on aircraft lease rentals and it has been forced to ground three more narrow-body Boeing 737 planes," a source in the know of the development told PTI.

A response from airline, which struggling with cash- crunch since the past many months, is awaited.

Due to the fresh grounding of the planes, the airline, which is negotiating with its partner Etihad for additional cash infusion, has cancelled as many as 19 flights to/from Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Port Blair and Bengaluru, the source added.