Jet Airways gets certificate to resume commercial flight operations

-
ALSO READ
Jet Airways 2.0 faces turbulence before take-off?
Jet Airways revival: Banks back Kalrock-Jalan consortium's extension plea
Jet Airways revival: NCLT to hear Kalrock-Jalan application on Tuesday
Kalrock-Jalan consortium gets 2 months more to meet Jet revival plan terms
Kalrock-Jalan consortium seeks two more months to revive Jet Airways
-
India’s aviation regulator has granted Jet Airways the Air Operator Certificate, a document that allows the airline to resume commercial flight operations.
The airline intends to recommence commercial operations in July-September quarter. Its additional senior management appointments will be unveiled next, said Reuters.
Aircraft and fleet plan, network and loyalty programme will be unveiled over coming weeks. Jet was once India’s leading private airline before it went bankrupt and operated its last flight on April 17, 2019. The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium are its promoters now.
Arun Kumar, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), told PTI Friday PTI the "AOC" has been "granted" to Jet Airways.
Jet successfully operated all proving flights earlier this wek. The airline conducted the second -- and the last -- set of two proving flights on Tuesday with 31 people, including officials of the DGCA on board, sources said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU