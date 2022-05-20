Jet Airways gets certificate to resume commercial flight operations

India’s aviation regulator has granted the Air Operator Certificate, a document that allows the airline to resume commercial flight operations.

The airline intends to recommence commercial operations in July-September quarter. Its additional senior management appointments will be unveiled next, said Reuters.

Aircraft and fleet plan, network and loyalty programme will be unveiled over coming weeks. Jet was once India’s leading private airline before it went bankrupt and operated its last flight on April 17, 2019. The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium are its promoters now.

Arun Kumar, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), told PTI Friday PTI the "AOC" has been "granted" to .

Jet successfully operated all proving flights earlier this wek. The airline conducted the second -- and the last -- set of two proving flights on Tuesday with 31 people, including officials of the on board, sources said.