JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Allahabad Bank Q1 net loss at Rs 19 bn on higher provisioning for bad loans
Business Standard

Jet Airways has not yet approached the bank for funds: SBI chairman

Shares of Jet, India's biggest full-service carrier, hit a three-year low on Friday after it deferred its earnings report due the previous day

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Jet Airways
Jet Airways

Beleaguered carrier Jet Airways Ltd has not yet approached State Bank of India (SBI) for any funds, the chairman of the country's top bank said on Tuesday, according to television channel CNBC-TV18.

Jet, India's biggest full-service carrier, told staff earlier this month it was running out of money, a source had told Reuters, but it has denied this and said it is confident of cutting costs and keeping its planes flying.

Shares of Jet, India's biggest full-service carrier, hit a three-year low on Friday after it deferred its earnings report due the previous day.

SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar said Jet's account with the bank is 'standard', according to CNBC-TV18.
First Published: Tue, August 14 2018. 14:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements