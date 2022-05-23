Jet Airways hires senior executives as it prepares to take wing again

-
-
Jet Airways is putting together a team of senior management as it prepares to restart operations in the July-September quarter.
The Kalrock-Jalan consortium which is reviving the grounded airline on Monday announced the appointment of senior executives in charge of engineering, inflight product and services, sales, and digital.
The new recruits include Prabh Sharan Singh (Chief Digital Officer), HR Jagganath (Vice President - Engineering), Mark Turner (Vice President - Inflight products and services) and Vishesh Khanna (Vice President - Sales, distribution, and customer engagement).
Turner previously led in-flight services for Jet Airways in 2008-11 and has been engaged by start-ups and airlines in rebranding, relaunches, and business transformation projects. Jagganath joins the airline from Air India Engineering Services which he led earlier.
Khanna joins from VFS Global where he serves as business head of e-visa. He has thirty years of experience in aviation and travel industries and held senior positions at Vistara and Kingfisher Airlines.
Singh who will lead IT and digital at the airline currently works as senior vice president at WNS Global. Previously he has worked at Etihad and Kingfisher Airlines.
Last Friday the airline received the revalidated air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation fulfilling all conditions under the National Company Law Tribunal approved resolution plan.
Earlier, the airline had appointed aviation sector veteran Sanjiv Kapoor as its CEO with Vipula Gunateilleka, former chief executive of Sri Lankan Airlines joining as CFO.
Jet Airways had shut operations in April 2019. NCLT cleared the Kalrock-Jalan consortium's plan to revive the airline in June 2021.
