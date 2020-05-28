Jet gets four new EoI's in latest round of bidding for bankrupt airline

Jet Airways, in its fourth attempt to find a suitor for its revival, received at least four new expressions of interest (EoI) from interested entities along with Synergy Group’s letter of continuity, according to people in the know. The deadline to submit EoI’s for the beleaguered airline company ends on Thursday. Sources said, the airline, which has been struggling to find a suitor for the past one year, may get as many as 6-7 EoI’s in total.

United Kingdom-based Kalrock Capital, Hyderabad-based Turbo Aviation, Alpha Airways Pvt Ltd and Canadian citizen Siva Rasiah have expressed interest in Jet and submitted EoI’s.



This might be the last attempt by the Resolution Professional (RP) to find a suitor to revive the company. Jet shut operations in April last year and was admitted to the insolvency process in June, 2019.

South America-based Synergy Group has again expressed interest in infusing a fresh lease of life in the airline company. Synergy Group has been a constant in all the rounds of bidding, but has so far failed to come up with a concrete plan to revive the airline due to certain reservations it has on the issue of slots, both in the domestic and international routes.

Jet's lenders, in the last committee of creditors meeting, decided to call for fresh EoIs and revised the criteria for bidding. Interested parties, with a net worth of Rs 500 crore were allowed to submit EoIs this time.

This was done because lenders felt liquidation would not yield any value for them. Earlier, the tribunal had extended the corporate insolvency resolution process of Jet by 90 days. Jet’s 270-day CIRP ended in mid-March. The NCLT has already said that the period of lockdown will be excluded from the CIRP period.

The revised timeline for completion of the CIRP of Jet is now August 21, 2020, subject to any further extension of the lockdown by the state government of Maharashtra or the central government, as the case may be, the RP informed the exchanges earlier this month.

"The global aviation Industry is virtually going belly up and it is estimated that as many as 14,000 aircraft will be grounded. It is thus an appropriate time perhaps to negotiate the best of terms and deals with OEMs, leasing companies, maintenance providers, etc. Aviation fuel is also in an attractive band. With cost of operations being friendly as never before, even if passenger load factor is reduced, the profitability potential looks promising,” said Rajesh Prasad, the Chief Strategy Officer of Jet Airways.

"Additionally, Jet, under NCLT, is available to the prospective resolution applicant on a clean slate-basis with neither any legacy costs, nor legacy liabilities. With the brand still in recall, Jet thus looks to be an attractive target," he added.

As of March, over 20,000 claims had been made totaling around Rs 37,000 crore. Workmen and employees have claimed more than Rs 1,400 crore and financial creditors have claimed over Rs 11,000 crore from the defunct airline.