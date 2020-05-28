Labour min to tweak social security Bill to ensure more workers are covered

The migrant crisis which unfolded due to the national lockdown has sent the proposed social security law back to the drawing board. A top government official said the labour and employment ministry would propose a tweak in the Code on Social Security, 2019, to ensure more unorganised sector workers get some form of social security cover through government funding — either under the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) or the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) scheme.

This will be the fourth time the National Democratic Alliance government will be redrafting the Bill. The ...