Jet lenders fail to rope in foreign investors; govt works to save airline

Jet Airways lenders, who have held talks with Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways as well as an American carrier on buying out the banks’ stake, have failed to make a headway so far, sources in the know have said.

Delta Airlines is among the investors believed to have been approached by the Jet lenders on its interest in the proposed bidding, but this could not be confirmed independently. “While lenders are talking to Etihad and a US airline, the negotiations have not been smooth. The response has been cold,” a top government representative told Business Standard on ...