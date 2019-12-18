Jet lenders to invite fresh bids as parties are willing to revive airline

The committee of creditors (CoC) of beleaguered Jet Airways on Tuesday decided to call fresh expressions of interest (EoI) from prospective investors after two new entities expressed an interest in reviving the airline, sources privy to the matter said. South America-based airline company Synergy Group was the sole bidder for the defunct airline, but it had submitted only a draft resolution plan a week ago.

The deadline for filing a final resolution plan for Jet Airways ended on December 16. The resolution professional (RP) of Jet Airways informed the bankruptcy tribunal on Tuesday ...