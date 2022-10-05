JUST IN
Business Standard

Jet Airways revival: Jalan-Kalrock accept bank call to infuse more capital

First tranche likely within a week; decision taken in the last joint lenders meeting held last Friday

Topics
Jet Airways | capital infusion | Civil Aviation

Ruchika Chitravanshi & Manojit Saha  |  Mumbai 

Jet Airways
The consortium had 270 days to fulfill conditions that are required for the plan’s implementation. This limit ended in March 2022

The decks have been getting cleared for Jet Airways to take off again, with the Jalan-Kalrock consortium, the new promoter of airline, having agreed to a demand made by banks to bring in additional capital.

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 19:48 IST

