Jewellery still store of value, not lifestyle choice: Titan's Venkataraman

C Venkataraman, chief executive officer at the Titan Company’s jewellery division, tells Pavan Lall that demonetisation, rollout of goods and services tax (GST) and the Nirav Modi fiasco have benefited the company.

The Titan veteran, who runs the company's Zoya, Mia, and Tanishq brands, is expanding distribution across the country and working on a new line of men’s jewellery that includes bracelets and pendants. Edited excerpts: Tell us about your strategy for expansion? We are opening stores in towns that are unheard of where the attachment to jewellery is ...