JUST IN
Jio-BP to build EV charging infrastructure for India unit of Citroen
Whirlpool of India MD Vishal Bhola resigns, CEO Eswar to take charge
Indians account for 5% app downloads on mobiles in 2022, shows data
Dr Reddy's acquires trademark rights for Pfizer breast cancer drug
Tata Steel UK to complete BSPS insurance buy-in in the first half of 2023
Google says CCI's orders strike blow at digital adoption in India
PVR-Inox merger: How big is the consolidation in Indian cinema
Adani Enterprises' Rs 20,000-crore FPO likely before Budget 2023
Uttar Pradesh discoms target Rs 92,000 crore of revenues in FY24
Demand for gig workers increased by 10 times in 2022, says report
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Whirlpool of India MD Vishal Bhola resigns, CEO Eswar to take charge
icon-arrow-left
L&T Finance Holdings Q3 net profit up 39% YoY on improved margins
Business Standard

Jio-BP to build EV charging infrastructure for India unit of Citroen

Jio-BP, a fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd and BP, will build EV charging infrastructure for India unit of French automobile manufacturer Citroen, the two firms said

Topics
Reliance Jio | Electric Vehicles

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

charging, EV, Electric vehicle
Representative Image

Jio-BP, a fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and BP, will build EV charging infrastructure for India unit of French automobile manufacturer Citroen, the two firms said on Friday.

"Jio-bp will install DC fast chargers across Citron's key dealership network and workshops across the country in phases.

"These chargers will also be open to the entire universe of EV car customers to help boost EV adoption among consumers," the two firms said in a statement.

With the New Citron -C3 All Electric scheduled for launch in the first quarter of 2023, this partnership will ensure Jio-bp's charging infrastructure network is accessible via an app.

Jio-bp currently operates a rapidly expanding network of EV charging and swapping stations under the Jio-bp pulse brand. The entire range of Jio-bp pulse offerings can be accessed via its mobile app that helps customers easily locate EV charging stations in their vicinity, facilitates digital payments amongst others.

"Driven by the vision to be among India's largest EV charging network, Jio-bp is creating an electric mobility ecosystem that will benefit stakeholders across the EV value chain and is expanding its Jio-bp pulse branded EV charging network by setting up charging facilities at multiple touch points within cities and major highways to ensure smooth intra-city and inter-city commutes for EV owners," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reliance Jio

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 22:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.