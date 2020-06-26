Jio eyes acquisitions, more digital ad revenue, top spot in B2C space

JUST IN
Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

With a suite of over 24 apps, Jio Platforms, the digital services subsidiary of Reliance Industries, is working on a three-point strategy to grow its business. This includes the target to hit the number one slot in the B2C category in at least five to six of its properties, from the current two, in terms of active users and the focus is on Jio.

Two, go aggressively for acquisitions to reach the top slot, if needed, as well as to enter newer niche areas. Third, deploy a combination of subscription as well as digital advertising revenues by leveraging the monetisation of the apps. One of ...

First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 02:32 IST

