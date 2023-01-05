Jio Platforms inks pact with SOA University to set up 5G lab in Bhubaneswar

-
Digital services company Jio Platforms on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with SOA University to set up a 5G lab in Bhubaneswar.
The proposed lab will help in meeting the growing requirements of research and training in the latest 5G standards, including 5G standalone (SA), Jio Platforms said in a statement.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) also includes facilitation for the development of use-cases on the 5G platform as well as other associated technology domains such as Beyond 5G (B5G) and optical fiber, it added.
Jio Platforms is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).
First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 19:28 IST
