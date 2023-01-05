Jio Platforms inks pact with SOA University to set up 5G lab in Bhubaneswar

Digital services company Jio Platforms on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with SOA University to set up a lab in .

The proposed lab will help in meeting the growing requirements of research and training in the latest standards, including standalone (SA), Jio Platforms said in a statement.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) also includes facilitation for the development of use-cases on the 5G platform as well as other associated technology domains such as Beyond 5G (B5G) and optical fiber, it added.

Jio Platforms is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

