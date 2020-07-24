JioMart app goes live on Google PlayStore and Apple App Store: Details here

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Retail’s online grocery e-commerce platform app is now available on Google PlayStore and Apple App Store for Android and iOS smartphones, respectively. Announced earlier this year, the platform’s e-commerce services were initially available through its web portal and Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp. Now, the platform and its services are available through smartphone app, web portal and WhatsApp.

“The app on Google PlayStore has crossed one million downloads and it is one of the top three apps in ‘Shopping’ category. With the launch of the app, now enables increased omni-platform interface bringing seamless and enhanced accessibility to consumers,” said JioMart in a statement.

Since its beta launch, JioMart has upgraded its platform by adding support for diverse product categories and extensive payment options. Recently, JioMart added Sodexo meal coupons to its existing payment options of net banking, credit and debit cards, ROne loyalty points, cash on delivery, etc.

ALSO READ: JioMart shakes up online grocery picture despite being late to party

Reliance has integrated its customer database from Reliance Fresh and Reliance Smart into JioMart. It also plans to sign up corner shops and kirana stores on to its platform which would allow customers to order online and have groceries delivered from these stores.



ALSO READ: JioMart goes live across India, offers range of products for home delivery

At the Reliance Industries annual general meeting, the company’s chairman and managing director said that JioMart was taking over 250,000 daily orders from across the country. With the app for smartphones, the platform’s reach is expected to scale up further. Moreover, the company also plans to set up hyperlocal ‘Reliance Smart Points’ for offline presence. In future, consumers can buy online and pick up shopping basket from the nearest store if needed. Besides grocery, the JioMart also deals in electronics, fashion, pharmaceutical and healthcare products.