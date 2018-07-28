JK Cement Q1 PAT declines 38% to Rs 493 mn on lower revenue

Ltd on Saturday posted 37.8 per cent decline in standalone profit after tax to Rs 493 million for the quarter ended June 30, on the back of lower revenues.

The company had reported standalone profit after tax of Rs 793 million in the year-ago period, J K Cement said in a filing to BSE.

The revenue of the company during April-June quarter declined to Rs 11.31 billion, compared to Rs 12.27 billion in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

The total expenses dropped to Rs 10.67 billion, from Rs 11.23 billion in the year-ago period, the filing said.