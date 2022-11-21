JK Paper to acquire Horizon Packs, Securipax Packaging for Rs 578 cr

Paper and packaging board company on Monday said it will acquire Horizon Packs Private Ltd and Securipax Packaging Private Ltd in phases for about Rs 578 crore.

HPPL and SPPL are India's leading corrugated packaging manufacturers with seven plants across the country, the company said in a regulatory filing.

" has entered into a share purchase and shareholders' agreements for the of 85 per cent shares of Horizon Packs Private Ltd (HPPL) and Securipax Packaging Private Ltd (SPPL), and the balance 15 per cent within 3 years as per the respective SPSHAs," the filing said.

will acquire 26.92 crore equity shares in HPPL for Rs 19.33 per share and 4.63 lakh equity shares for Rs 1,256.95 apiece in SPPL -- representing an 85 per cent stake in each company.

Incorporated in 2021, Horizon Packs is headquartered in Mumbai and has six plants across India. Delhi-based SPPL, incorporated in 1980, has its manufacturing facility at Roorkee.

"It is a privilege to join hands with India's largest player in the Corrugated Packaging segment. This together with JK Paper's upcoming corrugated facility in Ludhiana will establish it as the largest player in the corrugated packaging industry," JK Paper Vice Chairman and Managing Director Harsh Pati Singhania said.

He said that the shift in consumer preferences is driving demand for superior quality and eco-friendly packaging.

"This gives us an opportunity to benefit from the existing strengths of HPPL and SPPL. HPPL and SPPL's customers, employees, vendors and partners will benefit from JK Paper's strong manufacturing knowledge and experience," Singhania said.

