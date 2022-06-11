Meta CEO announces roll out of Horizon Home on Quest 2 VR headset

Meta Founder and CEO has announced that Quest 2 virtual reality (VR) headset will get Horizon Home as part of a new update.

The functionality will help users create their own environments without using third-party apps.

"Met up with legendary climber Alex Honnold in the new Horizon Home -- launching with Quest v41 update to bring social presence into your virtual home as soon as you put on your headset," Zuckerberg said in a post late on Friday.

"Invite friends to hang out, watch videos together, or jump into apps right from your virtual home. More options to customise your home space currently in development," he added.

Zuckerberg demonstrated the new feature in a video with free climber Honnold.

"Watching Alex climb with Alex's avatar in VR was pretty meta," Zuckerberg commented.

Meta last month announced to integrate Horizon Venues -- an app dedicated to attending live events in virtual reality -- with its main social VR platform Horizon Worlds.

Horizon Worlds is a social VR experience where you can discover new places with friends, build unique worlds of your own, and form teams to compete in action-packed games.

The Horizon Worlds social metaverse platform is currently available only on the company's Quest VR headsets.

Meta (formerly Facebook) is working on four new virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) headsets that the company will release by 2024.

