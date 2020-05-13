JPMorgan to raise up to $3 billion for real estate credit opportunity fund

JPMorgan Chase & Co’s asset-management arm has launched a new fund to take advantage of dislocations in the public and private real estate credit markets, according to a person familiar with the matter.



JPMorgan is looking to raise $2 billion to $3 billion from institutional investors for the Real Estate Credit Opportunity Fund, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.



The vehicle will target 10 per cent to 15 per cent net returns investing in bonds and pools of loans tied to commercial real estate, according to documents viewed by Bloomberg. The fund will invest in strategies including structured credit, rescue loan origination and both performing and non-performing loan acquisition, the documents said.



ALSO READ: Musk reopens Tesla's California plant against order, says ready for arrest

A JPMorgan spokesman declined to comment. The division’s new real estate fund is part of its plan to raise $10 billion for alternative investments as fallout from Covid-19 continues to rattle global markets. The group’s priority is lending to firms with high-quality assets as more cash-hungry borrowers need funding to weather the pandemic.

