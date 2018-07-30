JRD Tata's birth anniversary: Iconic Bombay House reopens after renovation

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, at the reopening of Tata headquarter Bombay House after a year-long renovation on the occasion of JRD Tata’s birth anniversary at Fort in Mumbai on Sunday.

The on Sunday said it has re-opened its global headquarters Bombay House, marking the 114th birth anniversary of its former chairman J R D Tata. Built in 1924, the 94-year-old heritage building has undergone refurbishment and restoration for the first time in its history. The entire exercise took nine months.

“The new office space wears a modern look with well- designed common and collaborative spaces to meet the requirements of business today,” it said. Bombay House was built on two plots of land bought by Sir Dorabji Tata, the group’s second Chairman and Jamsetji Tata’s elder son, from the civic body of Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1920.

Chandrasekaran said, “It’s a historic occasion and a great tribute to reopen the new Bombay House on birth anniversary. The renovation of this 94-year-old heritage building, the first in its history, has revolved around designing for the employees a more modern, collaborative and informal workplace equipped with the best of technologies and security systems. We have built an experience centre in the building that captures the rich heritage, the history, the social good as well as the current and future offerings of the group. The storytelling reflects the journey of the group from inception till today through its strong leadership, their vision and their futuristic thinking. The endeavour behind this is to inspire and remind the future generations and all of us, the values and ethos with which this group was set up and has been functioning for the last 150 years.”