JSPL becomes first Indian firm to develop rails for high-speed corridors

Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) has become the first and only Indian manufacturer to successfully develop Heat Treated (HT) Rails suitable for high speed and high axle load applications.

The has projected a requirement of 180,000 MT per annum of this high-grade 60E1 1175 Heat Treated (HT) Rails. has launched a project to upgrade the railway track system to handle axle loads of 25MT and speeds of up to 200 km per hour. Railway's research arm Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO) has approved the newly developed 60E1 1175 Heat Treated (HT) Rails of

Heat Treated (HT) Rails (60E1 1175) are superior to 1080 HH and will be used by the for heavier loads and high-speed applications. Based on inspection and testing conducted by RDSO team, the Railway Board/RDSO had earlier accorded approval for manufactured 60E1 1080 HH Rails. These Rails, primarily used by the metro rail corporations, high-speed corridors and bullet trains, are equivalent to European R350HT grade as far as rail profile and chemistry are concerned. However, they undergo more stringent quality testing.

JSPL's Gr 880 Rails have also been approved by Railway Board/RDSO as a “regular supplier” to Indian Railways. Apart from 880 Grade main track rails, has also started supplying 1080 grade Head Hardened rails to several metro rail projects in India, including Rail Vikas Nigam for the construction of the Kolkata Metro Rail Project and Pune Metro. JSPL has developed special rails, asymmetric rails, R260, and 1175HT grades for heavy load carrying wagon units of 75 tonne/wagon.

“Before this development, all speciality rails were imported in the country. JSPL is committed to the manufacturing of speciality rails to fulfil requirements of Indian Railways and metro rail corporations thereby making India 'atmanirbhar' in procuring rails locally for different applications. These rails will be used in the dedicated freight corridors and high axel load applications, including bullet trains," said V R Sharma, managing director of Jindal Steel & Power, in a statement.