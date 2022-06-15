JSW's crude steel production jumps 31% to 1.78 mn tonnes in May 2022

-
JSW Steel crude steel production in May on a standalone basis jumped 31 per cent to 17.89 lakh tonnes, the company said on Wednesday.
The crude steel output in May of FY'21 was 13.67 lakh tonnes.
The flagship company of the USD 22 billion JSW Group stated that production of flat-rolled products also expanded by 29 per cent to 12.84 lakh tonnes for the month compared to 9.99 lakh tonnes in the same month last fiscal.
While the production of long items rose by 25 per cent on y-o-y basis to 3.86 lakh tonnes for the month of May 2022. The production in the same month last year was 3.09 lakh tonnes.
Currently, JSW Steel has an installed annual crude steel capacity of 18 million tonnes in India, which comprises 12.5 MTPA of flat products and 5.5 MTPA of long products.
