Steel import fears divide domestic industry; JSW sees need for protection

As India grapples with increasing steel imports, the country's top domestic producers hold completely divergent views on current protective measures and import scenario of the commodity. While Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel sees need for stronger measures to clamp down surging inflows of the alloy, Tata Steel managing director and CEO, T.

V. Narendran says, “What the government has done so far is enough.” The world's third-largest steel producer, India, became a net importer of steel in FY18 as 8.4 million tonne sailed into the country. This is up 15 per cent from ...