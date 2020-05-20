Jubilant FoodWorks: 'Delivery is king', but overall sales crucial for stock

JUST IN
Shreepad S Aute  |  New Delhi 

While Jubilant FoodWorks’ March 2020 quarter (Q4) performance, too, was hit by the lockdown, a key takeaway is that restaurants with a strong self-owned delivery channel could lead the charts amidst Covid-19 restrictions.

Not only is their own delivery set-ups expected to help reduce the impact, but it would also help register faster business recovery amid changing consumer behaviour. According to Jubilant’s management, while the dine-in business would come back at some point in time, growth in delivery-based business will be higher. “At least in the medium term, take ...

First Published: Wed, May 20 2020. 20:02 IST

