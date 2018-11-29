JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

US court clears TCS of class action lawsuit claiming it favours Indians
Business Standard

Jubilant Life Sciences' subsidiary to acquire Inipharm for around $28.5 mn

The company's wholly-owned subsidiary has entered into a stock purchase agreement to acquire 534,194 shares of common stock of biotechnology firm Inipharm Inc USA

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Approval for generics drug up but US business shrinks for home firms

Drug firm Jubilant Life Sciences Thursday said its subsidiary Drug Discovery and Development Solutions Ltd (DDDSL) Singapore has entered into an agreement to acquire 10 per cent stake in Inipharm Inc USA for around $ 28.5 million (over Rs 1.99 billion).

The company's wholly-owned subsidiary has entered into a stock purchase agreement to acquire 534,194 shares of common stock of biotechnology firm Inipharm Inc USA, for a cash consideration of $ 534.20 per share, Jubilant Life Sciences said in a filing to BSE.

The indicative time period for completion of the acquisition is three months, it added.

Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences were trading at Rs 740.50 per scrip in the afternoon trade on the BSE, up 6.61 per cent from their previous close.
First Published: Thu, November 29 2018. 14:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements