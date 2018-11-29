Jubilant Life Sciences' subsidiary to acquire Inipharm for around $28.5 mn

-
ALSO READ
TPG acquires a minority stake in pharma firm Sai Life Sciences
Max Life-Axis Bank partnership crosses Rs 10,000 Cr in new business premium
Sales growth to double Jubilant FoodWorks, Westlife Development margins
Possible unit disposals wouldn't move the needle
CDSCO to get a new name; govt invites suggestions from stakeholders
-
Drug firm Jubilant Life Sciences Thursday said its subsidiary Drug Discovery and Development Solutions Ltd (DDDSL) Singapore has entered into an agreement to acquire 10 per cent stake in Inipharm Inc USA for around $ 28.5 million (over Rs 1.99 billion).
The company's wholly-owned subsidiary has entered into a stock purchase agreement to acquire 534,194 shares of common stock of biotechnology firm Inipharm Inc USA, for a cash consideration of $ 534.20 per share, Jubilant Life Sciences said in a filing to BSE.
The indicative time period for completion of the acquisition is three months, it added.
Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences were trading at Rs 740.50 per scrip in the afternoon trade on the BSE, up 6.61 per cent from their previous close.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU