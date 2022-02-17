Juspay Technologies launches solution for interoperablility of PPIs

-
ALSO READ
There is ambiguity over what is called BNPL: Juspay Technologies CEO
SoftBank Vision Fund 2 leads $60 mn funding for Payments tech firm Juspay
Happiest Minds Technologies Q3 net profit jumps 16.1% to Rs 48.92 cr
Dell unveils new telecom software, solutions to boost 5G in India
Dixon CMD Interview: Sunil Vachani on how PLI scheme can be a gamechanger
-
Fintech firm Juspay Technologies on Thursday launched a solution which helps Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPI) like digital wallets implement and comply with RBI's PPI interoperability regulation.
The launch of 'Openppi' follows the May 2021 regulation from RBI mandating prepaid cards and wallets that are full-KYC-compliant to be fully interoperable by March 2022.
Juspay Technologies recently said it has raised USD 60 million (about Rs 457 crore) in funding led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2.
The series C funding round also saw participation from existing investors, VEF and Wellington Management, a statement said.
Juspay intends to invest the funds in technology and product development to scale its business in payments and product adjacencies like credit - both in India and globally, it added.
Founded in 2012, Juspay has helped improve user experience for billions of payment transactions for merchants like Amazon, Flipkart and Swiggy.
Juspay's platform processes 11 million transactions per day.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU