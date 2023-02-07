Centre appoints K Satyanarayana Raju as new MD & CEO of Canara Bank

-
ALSO READ
Canara Bank reports 92% rise in net profit in Q3FY23, NPAs fall to 5.89%
Popular comic-actor Raju Srivastava dies after 41 days in Delhi hospital
PM Modi, other leaders condole comedian Raju Srivastava's demise
Canara Bank Q2 profit jumps 89% to Rs 2,525 cr, asset quality improves
Canara Bank hits 3-yr high; stock zooms 33% in 3 weeks on strong Q2 results
-
State-owned Canara Bank on Tuesday said the Union Government has appointed K Satyanarayana Raju as its Managing Director and CEO, with immediate effect.
He will be replacing L V Prabhakar who demitted office on December 31, 2022.
Raju, who is a Physics Graduate, Post Graduate in Business Administration (Banking and Finance) and CAIIB (Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers), had earlier served Canara Bank as Executive Director since March 10, 2021.
He has a very rich and vast experience in all segments of banking including Branch Banking, Corporate Credit, Retail Credit, Agri Financing, Credit Monitoring, Credit Recovery, Compliance etc. Also his rich experience and exposure led to digital transformation of banking products and services, the bank said in a release.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 15:42 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU