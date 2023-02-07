JUST IN
India's non-fossil power generation touches 174 GW in 2022: R K Singh
Banks' exposure to Adani group 'insufficient' to pose credit risk: Fitch
Japan's SoftBank Group logs $5.9 bn loss as tech investments tumble
ONGC to explore investing in Argentina gas assets: Chairman Arun Kumar
NABARD aims to raise Rs 3000-5000 cr in debut green bond issue: Report
Adani Ports eyes Rs 15,000 cr Ebitda in FY23, will prepay Rs 5,000 cr debt
PhonePe launches cross-border UPI payments service, says it's India's first
To pacify stakeholders, top banks declare their exposure to Adani Group
RCap resolution: NCLAT issues notices to Torrent Investments, others
PC sales set to slow down in India as hardware firms announce layoffs
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Power Mech Projects Dec quarter net profit rises 54% to Rs 50 crore
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Centre appoints K Satyanarayana Raju as new MD & CEO of Canara Bank

State-owned Canara Bank on Tuesday said the Union Government has appointed K Satyanarayana Raju as its Managing Director and CEO, with immediate effect.

Topics
Centre | Canara Bank | Government

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Bank
SBI has started a specific tenor of 1000 days at 6.10 per cent earning interest of 6.10 per cent starting August 15 for 75 days, the bank said on its website.

State-owned Canara Bank on Tuesday said the Union Government has appointed K Satyanarayana Raju as its Managing Director and CEO, with immediate effect.

He will be replacing L V Prabhakar who demitted office on December 31, 2022.

Raju, who is a Physics Graduate, Post Graduate in Business Administration (Banking and Finance) and CAIIB (Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers), had earlier served Canara Bank as Executive Director since March 10, 2021.

He has a very rich and vast experience in all segments of banking including Branch Banking, Corporate Credit, Retail Credit, Agri Financing, Credit Monitoring, Credit Recovery, Compliance etc. Also his rich experience and exposure led to digital transformation of banking products and services, the bank said in a release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Centre

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 15:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.