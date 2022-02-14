Karnataka High Court strikes down state govt ban on online gambling

-
ALSO READ
Skill gaming startups caught in Karnataka's online gambling ban
The Morning Show, Ep 4: Festive Season, GST Cess, Third Wave of Covid
Budget wish list: Citizens seek jobs, support for small biz and lower tax
Economy in stagflation; Budget must tax the wealthiest: Jayati Ghosh
Budget 2022: India to lay out plan to keep world's fastest recovery going
-
The Karnataka High Court on Monday struck down a state government law that banned online gambling.
The Karnataka government had notified the law banning betting and wagering in online games in October last year, after Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot gave his assent. Since then, fantasy gaming platforms like Dream11, Mobile Premier League have suspended their operations in the state.
In the aftermath of the ban, an FIR was also registered against Dream11 CEO and co-founder Harsh Jain. However, the court had granted him relief against any coercive action.
Dream Sports, the parent firm of fantasy sports platform Dream11, raised an investment of $840 million at a valuation of $8 billion in November. This was led by Falcon Edge, DST Global, D1 Capital, Redbird Capital and Tiger Global, even though the larger gaming sector faced regulatory uncertainty.
While Dream Sports is the most valuable start-up in the sector, Virat Kohli-backed MPL is at the second spot as it raised $350 million at a valuation of $2.3 billion in September 2021.
The Tamil Nadu government had, earlier last year, passed a law to ban online games such as rummy, poker and other skill-based games that involve betting and money prizes, but it was revoked in August. Other states that have clamped down on the industry include Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Assam and Odisha.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU