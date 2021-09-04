Karnataka cabinet decides to ban online gambling, betting

-
ALSO READ
Remove one-child norm from draft population control bill: VHP tells UP govt
Assam assembly elections result: BJP-led NDA leads on 33 seats, Cong+ on 8
Bengal Polls LIVE: CRPF opened fire to save lives of voters, says EC
West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: EC imposes strict curbs on poll campaigns
West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: 75.06% voter turnout recorded till 5.30 pm
-
The Karnataka Cabinet on Saturday decided to
impose a ban on online gambling or betting. However, lottery and horse racing have not been prohibited. "We are amending the Karnataka Police Act, with an intention to put an end to online gambling, on the basis of the High Court directions. The cabinet has approved the amendments, it will be placed before the assembly," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said. Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting here, he said the government has decided to ban online gambling. "The draft Bill defines online games as, games involving all forms of wagering or betting including in the form of tokens valued in terms of the money paid before or after the issue of it or electronic means and virtual currency, also electronic transfer of currency in connection with any game of chance," the Minister said. He said, however, it does not include lotteries or wagering or betting on horse races done on any race course within or outside the state. The amendment bill to this effect will be tabled in the upcoming session of the legislature starting September 13. The state government in July had informed the High Court, hearing a petition seeking a ban on all forms of online betting and gambling, that it had drafted a Bill. Last November, Tamil Nadu had promulgated an ordinance banning online gambling, and earlier this year, Kerala had imposed a ban on online rummy games.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU