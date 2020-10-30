Karur Vysya Bank Q2 profit up 81% to Rs 115 cr, NII rises by 0.9%

(KVB) has reported an 81 per cent jump in profit to Rs 114.89 crore during the quarter ended September 2020, from Rs 63.33 crore during the same period last year.

The lender's net interest income rose by 0.9 per cent to Rs 601.5 crore during the September quarter from Rs 596.3 crore, during the same period last year.

Gross NPA of the bank dropped to Rs 3,998.43 crore from Rs 4,391.03 crore. In terms of percentage it dropped to 7.93 per cent from 8.89 per cent.

Net NPA dropped to Rs 1,428.20 crore from Rs 2,118.35 crore. In terms of percentage it dropped to 2.99 per cent from 4.50 per cent.