Kerala Startup Mission, UK fintech firm tie up to help local enterprises

Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has tied up with UK-based fintech major Finastra to help start-ups in the state tap opportunities the growing fintech sector.
A letter of intent to this effect Lol was signed by KSUM CEO Saji Gopinath and Finastra India Country Head Mehjabeen Poonawala at the Technopark in Chennai. The pact is aimed at creating an open-innovation ecosystem and solutions for future financial services. The collaboration will bring deep expertise and a range of pre-integrated solutions spanning retail banking, transaction banking, lending, and treasury and capital markets, said KSUM.
Finastra has $1.9 billion in revenues, 10,000 employees and over 9,000 customers, including 90 of the top 100 banks globally.
