Kerala to take over Thiruvananthapuram International Airport operations
Kerala to take over Thiruvananthapuram International Airport operations

The government has constituted a committee to decide on the technical-cum-financial consultant for the newly formed consortium Thiruvananthapuram International Airport

Gireesh Babu  |  Chennai 

The government of Kerala is in the process of completing the steps to participate in the Airports Authority of India’s (AAI) bid to privatise Thiruvananthapuram airport.

The government has constituted a committee to decide on the technical-cum-financial consultant for the newly formed consortium Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (TIAL).

The government said the state has so far provided over 290 acres of land to the airport for free, and taking over of another 18 acres is in process. It recently formed the special purpose vehicle TIAL in lines with the Cochin International Airport (CIAL).

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said it has decided to appoint law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas as legal consultant to participate in the bid and has formed a committee led by the chief secretary.
First Published: Sat, January 05 2019. 23:11 IST

