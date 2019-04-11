JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

PE funds, hospital groups eye regional chains with a sizable footprint
Business Standard

Key deals last week: Baring Asia Private Equity, ChrysCapital and more

There were 19 PE deals worth $1.04 billion with 1 private equity exit in the last seven days ended April 10, 2019

Business Standard 

graph

1 Includes: CreditEase Fintech Investment Fund, Foundation Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Trinity Ventures, Formation 8, International Finance Corp.

2 Includes: Piramal Enterprises

There were 19 PE deals worth $1.04 billion with 1 private equity exit in the last seven days ended April 10, 2019

Source: NewsCorp VCCEdge
First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 00:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU