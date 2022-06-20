Kia Sonet surpasses cumulative sales milestone of 150,000 units in 2 years

-
ALSO READ
Kia to drive in EV6 electric sedan in India; bookings open next month
Kia India opens bookings for EV6, its first electric model in India
PV exports from India rise 46% in April-Dec; Maruti Suzuki leads segment
Car review: Kia Carens packs style with smart pricing
Confident of retaining leadership position in SUV segment in 2022: Hyundai
-
Automaker Kia India on Monday said its compact SUV Kia Sonet has crossed the cumulative sales milestone of 1.5 lakh units since launch in September 2020.
The model has contributed over 32 per cent of the company's total sales and commands almost 15 per cent share in the highly competitive compact SUV category, Kia India said in a statement.
"The Sonet has won several accolades not only for its design, performance, and practicality but also by creating favourability for iMT (intelligent manual transmission) and introducing the only Diesel AT in the segment," Kia India Chief Sales Officer Myung-sik Sohn said.
In April this year, he said, "We added four airbags as standard across even the lower variants of Sonet, further enhancing the vehicle's safety and propelling its popularity."
Kia India said the top variants of the model contributed to 26 per cent of its overall sales, while 22 per cent of buyers preferred automatic transmission and diesel powertrain accounted for 41 per cent of the total sales.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU