Kirloskar Brothers sets up new manufacturing division for tech products

Leading pump manufacturing company Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL) has set up a new manufacturing division in Maharashtra for high-end technology products, primarily used for nuclear applications.
Named as the Advanced Technology Product Division (ATPD), the new manufacturing division is based at the company's mother plant at Kirloskarvadi, in Maharashtra, KBL said in a statement.
The company, however, did not disclose the investment details.
"ATPD has primarily been built as a dedicated manufacturing division for high-end technology products, especially those used for nuclear applications," it said.
It is a state-of-the-art facility spread across 6,000 sq meter area and is fully equipped with modern machines and test facilities, including special measuring instruments. It is a one-stop shop for machining, quality control checks, assembly, and testing under high pressure and high temperature.
"We decided to build this dedicated unit for the upgradation of our existing products as well as the development of futuristic and technologically advanced solutions for the nuclear application segment," KBL Director and MD at SPP Pumps Limited, UK Alok Kirloskar said.
KBL is among the world leaders in pumping solutions for various critical applications in the nuclear industry, the statement said.
"The ATPD division marks KBL's continued commitment towards the government's Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives," the company said.
KBL is the first and leading manufacturer of primary and secondary sodium pumps for Fast Breeder Reactors (FBR) in India. It is also among the only few providers of primary heat transfer pumps for the nuclear sector.
Besides, the company's Concrete Volute Pumps (CVP) form an essential part of various nuclear and thermal power plants across India.
"Thus, the establishment of the ATPD division is primarily aimed at further consolidating KBL's capabilities as a full-fledged dedicated provider of some of the most advanced fluid management technologies and solutions for a wide range of applications in the nuclear industry," it added.
