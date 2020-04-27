KKR to buy Shapoorji Pallonji Group's solar assets for Rs 1,554 crore

Global financial powerhouse, KKR on Monday announced the acquisition of Shapoorji Pallonji Infrastructure Capital’s five operational solar energy assets for Rs 1,554 crore ($ 204 million) which includes 169 MW in Maharashtra and 148 MW in Tamil Nadu. The SP group will use the funds to reduce its debt in its construction business.

At the same time, the deal is part of KKR’s strategy to increase its presence in Asia's infrastructure sector and today’s transaction is the firm’s second investment in the country as part of its dedicated plan. KKR has evolved ...