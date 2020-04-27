Covid-19 lockdown: Highway construction may gather pace after monsoon

Road constructions, which have begun in some areas following relaxations in the lockdown measures from April 20, are expected to be more back-loaded, and could pick up only after the monsoon.

Though the government’s focus would be more on completion of contracts over bidding out the new ones, labour and supply chain disruptions, coupled with monsoons, in the second quarter are likely to prevent full pick-up in constructions. Experts believe it will take about three to four months for the constructions to normalise and the fresh bidding of contracts is some time away. ...